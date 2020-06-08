Previous
Next
Masked Weaver at work by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1251

Masked Weaver at work

I spent ages yesterday watching this weaver get his nest ready. He must have heard of the approaching storm. BOB
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Fascinating...wonderful collage.
June 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
wonderful collage
June 8th, 2020  
Monique ace
Wonderful series
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise