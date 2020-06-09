Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1252
Mrs Weaver approves
of her new home Denise (lyndemc). When they don't like it, they just rip it apart and he has to start a new one. I only saw those little feet when I uploaded.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3740
photos
264
followers
191
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Latest from all albums
1250
1241
1244
1251
1242
1252
1245
1243
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
7th June 2020 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female-weaver-nest
Jerome
ace
Wonderful shot!
It is fascinating how these birds build their nests.
I saw such nests on my trip to Oman, but they were vacated.
June 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Wonderful shot!
It is fascinating how these birds build their nests.
I saw such nests on my trip to Oman, but they were vacated.