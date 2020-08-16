Previous
Next
Red Bishops by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1320

Red Bishops

The last one till they moult again. This one just looks so funny with the feathers sticking up.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks like he has a Covid haircut.
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise