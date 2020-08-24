Sign up
Red Bishop
Such a wonderful bird to watch. This one has not completed the change yet.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3968
photos
259
followers
190
following
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1326
1319
1327
1320
1318
1321
1328
1319
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
19th August 2020 9:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red-bishop-reeds
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful shot! look at the detail - these are the neatest, kind of wild looking birds ~ I can see how they got their name. love your reed shots!
August 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Can't resist that fluffy looking head. Beautiful birds! I would never have seen one but for you, we don't get them here.
August 24th, 2020
