Red Bishop by ludwigsdiana
Red Bishop

Such a wonderful bird to watch. This one has not completed the change yet.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful shot! look at the detail - these are the neatest, kind of wild looking birds ~ I can see how they got their name. love your reed shots!
August 24th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Can't resist that fluffy looking head. Beautiful birds! I would never have seen one but for you, we don't get them here.
August 24th, 2020  
