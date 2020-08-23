Previous
Life in the reeds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1327

Life in the reeds

there seem to be more of them now and it is getting difficult to get a shot. They are constantly flitting from reed to reed. The minute I have one in focus, it has jumped onto a different reed. Frustrating but so much fun to watch ;-)
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Diana

