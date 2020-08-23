Sign up
Photo 1327
Life in the reeds
there seem to be more of them now and it is getting difficult to get a shot. They are constantly flitting from reed to reed. The minute I have one in focus, it has jumped onto a different reed. Frustrating but so much fun to watch ;-)
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3965
photos
259
followers
190
following
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1318
1325
1326
1317
1327
1319
1318
1320
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd August 2020 9:44am
Tags
red-bishops-reeds
