Their well hidden nests by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1331

Their well hidden nests

low down in the reeds.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
PhylM-S ace
Wicked cool! Those weavers are amazing. Big fav
August 27th, 2020  
