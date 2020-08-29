Sign up
Photo 1333
Nasty looking Weaver
no wonder the red bishops let him move in.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
8th August 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weaver-looking-for-a-fight
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Angry Bird!
August 29th, 2020
