Previous
Next
Roadside wild roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1454

Roadside wild roses

almost all along the Annandale road. Some fields have vineyards and other have just had their crops mowed.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise