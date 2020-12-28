Sign up
Photo 1454
Roadside wild roses
almost all along the Annandale road. Some fields have vineyards and other have just had their crops mowed.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st December 2020 8:06am
Tags
wild-roses-anandale-road
