Photo 1453
I was so chuffed
to find these shots of the past year on the TT. Many thanks to all of you for getting them there :-)
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
collage-tt
*lynn
ace
So beautiful! What a great idea to make this collage! fav
December 27th, 2020
Gosia
ace
You deserved it. Beautiful collage
December 27th, 2020
