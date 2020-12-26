Almost hidden

in very high grass, I was surprised to find this deadly animal grazing alongside the road, albeit at a distance and behind an electric fence. The Buffalo is one of the most dangerous animals in Africa and belongs to our Big Five. At first we only noticed the cattle egret, then suddenly this head popped up. Not a good shot as I had to stand in the doorway of the car (fortunately a 4x4) and it was pretty windy. To make matters worse, he kept on disappearing in the grass and I could not focus properly. There was quite a large herd. By all means an exciting experience, my daughter was tickled pink ;-)