Almost hidden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1452

Almost hidden

in very high grass, I was surprised to find this deadly animal grazing alongside the road, albeit at a distance and behind an electric fence. The Buffalo is one of the most dangerous animals in Africa and belongs to our Big Five. At first we only noticed the cattle egret, then suddenly this head popped up. Not a good shot as I had to stand in the doorway of the car (fortunately a 4x4) and it was pretty windy. To make matters worse, he kept on disappearing in the grass and I could not focus properly. There was quite a large herd. By all means an exciting experience, my daughter was tickled pink ;-)
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Diana

summerfield ace
that is a sight to behold. we had a saying in the old country -- a bird when standing on top of the buffalo, it thinks that it's taller than the animal. something like that. your picture reminded me of that.
December 26th, 2020  
amyK ace
Wow, very impressive shot
December 26th, 2020  
