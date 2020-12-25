Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1451
A first for me
to capture out national animal and national bird together. Taken at Villeira on our game drive.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4337
photos
266
followers
212
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Latest from all albums
1440
1442
1450
1441
1443
1442
1451
1444
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th December 2020 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springbuck-bluecrane-villeira
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, that’s amazing. Are they chasing each other?
December 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
thanks Esther, no they just happened to be in the same spot. A herd of buck were grazing and the crane just strolling by ;-)
December 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is wonderful
December 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close