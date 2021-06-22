Sign up
Photo 1630
Cobbled roads and pavements
in Bo Kaap. This colourful suburb is situated on the slopes of Signal Hill with a view of Cape Town.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
one-month-ago
Lisa Poland
ace
Love the vibrant colors.
June 22nd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wondrous scene.
June 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2021
