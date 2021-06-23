Previous
Next
View from the garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1631

View from the garden

at Peter Falke.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
446% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Samantha ace
I really like all of the layers in this photo.
June 23rd, 2021  
Gosia ace
Postcard view
June 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Really lovely scene
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise