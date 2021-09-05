Previous
Hopefully the last snow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1705

Hopefully the last snow

of the season. We have had some real nasty weather since this shot was taken. Just the odd day of sunshine. A different perspective of the Helderberg on the left.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Lynda McG ace
Lovely scene - fav
September 5th, 2021  
