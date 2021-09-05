Sign up
Photo 1705
Hopefully the last snow
of the season. We have had some real nasty weather since this shot was taken. Just the odd day of sunshine. A different perspective of the Helderberg on the left.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5135
photos
292
followers
230
following
Tags
helderberg-hottentots-holland-mountains
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely scene - fav
September 5th, 2021
