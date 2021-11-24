Sign up
Photo 1785
The entrance
to the homestead at Vergenoegd. I love the beautiful old wooden doorframes and ceiling beams.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5455
photos
291
followers
236
following
Tags
vergenoegd-meaning-far-enough
*lynn
ace
beautiful shot ....wonderful woodwork
November 24th, 2021
KWind
ace
Love the ceiling and beams.
November 24th, 2021
