Previous
Next
The entrance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1785

The entrance

to the homestead at Vergenoegd. I love the beautiful old wooden doorframes and ceiling beams.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful shot ....wonderful woodwork
November 24th, 2021  
KWind ace
Love the ceiling and beams.
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise