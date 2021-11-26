Sign up
Photo 1787
One of the passages
leading to the different wine tasting rooms. The two doors on the left are the toilets. The flower decoration on the wall, are dried hydrangeas out of the garden. The have been coloured and looked rather lovely. bob
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th November 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergenoegd
