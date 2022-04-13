Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1925
Fallow Deer grazing
in the deep grass, while a Sable is chilling in the background. The paler one on the left is the female. These are relatively new on the wine estate I pass by regularly.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6018
photos
305
followers
242
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Latest from all albums
1916
259
1917
1915
1924
1918
1916
1925
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vredenheim-deer
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. They are beautiful animals.
April 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture, and I also like the horns on the sable in the background!
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close