Fallow Deer grazing by ludwigsdiana
Fallow Deer grazing

in the deep grass, while a Sable is chilling in the background. The paler one on the left is the female. These are relatively new on the wine estate I pass by regularly.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. They are beautiful animals.
April 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture, and I also like the horns on the sable in the background!
April 13th, 2022  
