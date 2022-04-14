Previous
The only friend by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1926

The only friend

a buffalo has is an egret, which we call tick birds. This one seemed to be annoying him as you will see next week. No, I did not put it there.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 14th, 2022  
narayani
Great shot
April 14th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a look the buffalo is giving you Diana..
April 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Heheee... nice one. But that buffalo is gorgeous. majestic.
April 14th, 2022  
