Photo 1926
The only friend
a buffalo has is an egret, which we call tick birds. This one seemed to be annoying him as you will see next week. No, I did not put it there.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
most-dangerous-of-big-five
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 14th, 2022
narayani
Great shot
April 14th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a look the buffalo is giving you Diana..
April 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Heheee... nice one. But that buffalo is gorgeous. majestic.
April 14th, 2022
