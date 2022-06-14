Sign up
Photo 1986
Sharing the land
with some other cows. This photo might give you an idea how hilly the area is.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Tags
ankole-bull-yonder-hill
