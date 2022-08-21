Sign up
Photo 2054
What happened here?
It is 7am Sunday morning and my laptop just died on me 😥
I have no idea when and if I can get it fixed! Cossing fingers that it will be sooner than later 🙄
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Brigette
ace
🙄😬😕 this happened to me a couple of months ago and I was ready to spend $$$ and upgrade
Then it spontaneously started working again 🙄🤷🏻♀️
August 21st, 2022
