Photo 2055
Popping up all over
this time of the year, Such a lovely sight on the mountains and in gardens.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
pin-cushions
Sarah Rossouw
Lovely! How do you achieve that look like it is a canvas? It's very artistic. We had pincushions in our garden in SA and the squirrels would love to eat them. I remember one taking a head up the huge yukka, and hanging upside down on the trunk from his back legs, the flower in his front paws while he munched. It was so cute!
August 22nd, 2022
