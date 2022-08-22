Previous
Next
Popping up all over by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2055

Popping up all over

this time of the year, Such a lovely sight on the mountains and in gardens.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Rossouw
Lovely! How do you achieve that look like it is a canvas? It's very artistic. We had pincushions in our garden in SA and the squirrels would love to eat them. I remember one taking a head up the huge yukka, and hanging upside down on the trunk from his back legs, the flower in his front paws while he munched. It was so cute!
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise