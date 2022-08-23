Sign up
Photo 2056
They like it wet
and have been growing like crazy all over in the fields. Only problem is that I cannot reach them as they are fenced in and my zoom is not long enough. So those in my garden will have to do for now.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
arum-lily
Annie D
ace
cool processing
August 23rd, 2022
