Another way to the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2097

Another way to the beach

away from the main beach. This walk seems to have suffered quite a bit.

Many container ships in the distance waiting to enter Cape Town harbour.

Robben Island is on the right side of the horizon.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Beautiful beach view.
October 3rd, 2022  
