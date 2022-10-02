Sign up
Photo 2096
A path to the beach
which had not been cordoned off, I was so happy to find it.
This was quite a bit further down and far away from the surfing crowd.
Being a very windy place, Blouberg it the surfer hot spot in Cape Town. Each year an international surfing competition is held here.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
blouberg-flowers
