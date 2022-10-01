On the beach

in Blouberg. As the flowers have starting to take over the beach, they had to put a protective net barrier up. Many of the plants had to be relocated further along to spots that were not so popular.



I was rather surprised and a little disappointed as I could not get down and get the shot I wanted. I was standing behind a net on the only portion that was not totally cordoned off.





Further down there was a much nicer variety of flowers. Looks are deceiving, there is still at least 4 meters of pristine white sand on the beach behind the barrier.