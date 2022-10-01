Sign up
Photo 2095
On the beach
in Blouberg. As the flowers have starting to take over the beach, they had to put a protective net barrier up. Many of the plants had to be relocated further along to spots that were not so popular.
I was rather surprised and a little disappointed as I could not get down and get the shot I wanted. I was standing behind a net on the only portion that was not totally cordoned off.
Further down there was a much nicer variety of flowers. Looks are deceiving, there is still at least 4 meters of pristine white sand on the beach behind the barrier.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Diana
beach-flowers
moni kozi
ace
Oh my! I've never seen such a view. It looks as if it snowed flowers. And the water...
October 1st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous blue shades, composition
October 1st, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely composition and scene
October 1st, 2022
Christina
ace
Gorgeous shot
October 1st, 2022
