On the beach by ludwigsdiana
On the beach

in Blouberg. As the flowers have starting to take over the beach, they had to put a protective net barrier up. Many of the plants had to be relocated further along to spots that were not so popular.

I was rather surprised and a little disappointed as I could not get down and get the shot I wanted. I was standing behind a net on the only portion that was not totally cordoned off.


Further down there was a much nicer variety of flowers. Looks are deceiving, there is still at least 4 meters of pristine white sand on the beach behind the barrier.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
Oh my! I've never seen such a view. It looks as if it snowed flowers. And the water...
October 1st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous blue shades, composition
October 1st, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely composition and scene
October 1st, 2022  
Christina ace
Gorgeous shot
October 1st, 2022  
