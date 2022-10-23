Previous
Too close for comfort by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2117

Too close for comfort

as the whales were playing right alongside the boat and slashing those close with water. I had my 70-300 lens on and could not get any decent shots.

I have never before seen so many so close. One could actually see how huge these amazing creatures are. This one was rolling around and showing it's white belly!
23rd October 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
