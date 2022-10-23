Sign up
Photo 2117
Too close for comfort
as the whales were playing right alongside the boat and slashing those close with water. I had my 70-300 lens on and could not get any decent shots.
I have never before seen so many so close. One could actually see how huge these amazing creatures are. This one was rolling around and showing it's white belly!
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
whales-hermanus
