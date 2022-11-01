Sign up
Photo 2126
A little visitor
on the Statice.
The new month with start with flower photo's taken with the 100mm lens
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6824
photos
304
followers
208
following
582% complete
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2116
2124
2119
461
2117
2125
2118
2126
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
month-of-flowers
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful..
November 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
We have lots of this variety around at the moment too.
November 1st, 2022
