Mother and baby shark by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2239

Mother and baby shark

as our waters in the are have quite a few of them swimming around.

We even have shark spotters on the hills in the surroundings.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Are you sure those are sharks?
February 22nd, 2023  
