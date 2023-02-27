Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
Witchdoctors or Sangomas
as they are called here. Selling their medicine on the sidewalk.
I did not want to get a frontal photo, as I did nor know how they will react.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7296
photos
314
followers
182
following
614% complete
View this month »
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Latest from all albums
2234
578
2237
2235
579
2243
580
2244
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kalk-bay
Sally Ings
ace
Great street capture. I have never taken pictures of the sangomas here as one doesn't want to risk upsetting them.
February 27th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Interesting. Nice street shot!
February 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great colours - fascinating
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close