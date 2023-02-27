Previous
Next
Witchdoctors or Sangomas by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2244

Witchdoctors or Sangomas

as they are called here. Selling their medicine on the sidewalk.

I did not want to get a frontal photo, as I did nor know how they will react.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
614% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Great street capture. I have never taken pictures of the sangomas here as one doesn't want to risk upsetting them.
February 27th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Interesting. Nice street shot!
February 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great colours - fascinating
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise