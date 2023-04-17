Sign up
Photo 2293
anigif preening session
I used about 12 photos here as there were too many reeds blowing around and the shots were not too well focused.
It was still a delight to watch.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2283
2291
2286
2284
2292
628
629
2293
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific animation. I love it!
April 17th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Exquisite! I love the changing tones in the feathers. Fascinating
April 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Well done, Diana! gorgeous bird
April 17th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love this, very cool.
April 17th, 2023
