Strand in winter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2356

Strand in winter

whenever there was a dry spell, I had to get out. It was either strand for some fresh air, or it was spier to see some birds.

We have had as much rain so far this year (the winter rains have not een started) as the whole of last year.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Joan Robillard ace
At least it isn't snow. We are having a wet spring and expect it to continue into summer, but we have a lot bof gentle rain more than downpours.
June 19th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lovely shot of this enclave
June 19th, 2023  
Christina ace
Great cityscape
June 19th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Some rain is good but in cases it is not if too much. I love this beach - wave - scene!
June 19th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A lovely cityscape against those mountains...
June 19th, 2023  
John ace
Love that interesting composition, and the sky is quite beautiful!
June 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great shot fav
June 19th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and such a lovely scene.
June 19th, 2023  
Denise Wood
Great capture :)
June 19th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness, we would love to have so much rain. This is a gorgeous scene.
June 19th, 2023  
Desi
What a great shot. So clear and perfect
June 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very nice view!
June 19th, 2023  
