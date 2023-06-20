Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
Table mountain is there somewhere wrapped in clouds
and I have not seen it in weeks!
I normally love winter, but not such a wet one where I am forced to stay indoors. In the last 2 weeks there were only 3 days where I could get out.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
9
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7739
photos
312
followers
178
following
645% complete
Photo Details
Views
46
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
this-winter-sucks
Joan Robillard
ace
A beautiful sand and sky
June 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
June 20th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely ethereal colours - love the pov and the pure looking sand!
June 20th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great shot. How are you?
June 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this - also would like to know if you are better
June 20th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene and a great capture. Same here - a few drops of rain will restrict me to stay inside. But then we have 300 sunny days per year why mind having to stay inside a day and there.
June 20th, 2023
katy
ace
You got some beautiful colors in this one. I love a good stormy day so I would be just the opposite of you.
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Just love that sky. Your winter is cold and wet and ours is cold and dry. We could do with some of your rain
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful perspective and great layers in this pic. Winters can be challenging :-)
June 20th, 2023
