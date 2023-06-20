Previous
Table mountain is there somewhere wrapped in clouds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2357

Table mountain is there somewhere wrapped in clouds


and I have not seen it in weeks!

I normally love winter, but not such a wet one where I am forced to stay indoors. In the last 2 weeks there were only 3 days where I could get out.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
645% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
A beautiful sand and sky
June 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
June 20th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely ethereal colours - love the pov and the pure looking sand!
June 20th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great shot. How are you?
June 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this - also would like to know if you are better
June 20th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene and a great capture. Same here - a few drops of rain will restrict me to stay inside. But then we have 300 sunny days per year why mind having to stay inside a day and there.
June 20th, 2023  
katy ace
You got some beautiful colors in this one. I love a good stormy day so I would be just the opposite of you.
June 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Just love that sky. Your winter is cold and wet and ours is cold and dry. We could do with some of your rain
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful perspective and great layers in this pic. Winters can be challenging :-)
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise