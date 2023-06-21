Previous
Wild waves in Strand by ludwigsdiana
Wild waves in Strand

The ocean is so rough that it is churning up the sand giving the water that weird colour.

The poor surfer out there was not doing too well, and I could hardly walk against the wind.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
It looks wild
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Certainly is rough a nice shot
June 21st, 2023  
