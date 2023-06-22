Previous
A daring windsurfer by ludwigsdiana
A daring windsurfer

was also out. He was partly so fast that I had problems keeping him in the frame.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
A great action shot.
June 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely lines through this with the surfboarder and his sail echoing the line of the bluff behind.
June 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Stunning shot ❤️
June 22nd, 2023  
