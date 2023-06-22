Sign up
Photo 2359
A daring windsurfer
was also out. He was partly so fast that I had problems keeping him in the frame.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7745
photos
311
followers
178
following
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2349
2357
2352
2358
2350
2359
2353
2351
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
strand-nasty-weather
Susan Wakely
ace
A great action shot.
June 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely lines through this with the surfboarder and his sail echoing the line of the bluff behind.
June 22nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Stunning shot ❤️
June 22nd, 2023
