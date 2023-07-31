Previous
Goodbye Waterford by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2398

Goodbye Waterford

I will be back in Spring.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I feel I'm slightly staggering sideways to the left here but you have the horizontal roof just right! It might be the vertical door. What a lovely look outside a very strong set of doors!
July 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great view out.
July 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great view out to the gardens!
July 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
I love a photo that you look into rather than just at and this one is perfect
July 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise