A road less travelled by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2399

A road less travelled

as I only drive up here once a year at the end of July.

It goes off the major road between Somerset West and Stellenbosch.

I found it by chance a few years ago as I wanted to know where it lead to. Basically, there are vineyards on the left and right, but also a row of wonderful aloes.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Diana

