Further up the road by ludwigsdiana
Further up the road

one comes to this row of beautiful aloes. I have no idea when or by who they were planted.

They are pretty old, so it must have been quite some time ago.

2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Diana

Annie D ace
gorgeous colour with a beautiful back drop
