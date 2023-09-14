Previous
They did not catch anything by ludwigsdiana
They did not catch anything

I suppose it was too windy for them. The sand was blowing so fast it covered their feet.

We left as soon as they did, was just too cold and windy.

These are the fishermen in my previous post here here
14th September 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. We're not used to see people fishing from sandy beaches here, probably it's not even allowed.
September 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great shot. I can imagine that fine sand being blown around them.
September 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 14th, 2023  
Wylie ace
They are well rugged up, but I don't think the fish like those conditions either! Nice shot of the three of them.
September 14th, 2023  
