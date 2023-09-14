Sign up
Photo 2443
They did not catch anything
I suppose it was too windy for them. The sand was blowing so fast it covered their feet.
We left as soon as they did, was just too cold and windy.
These are the fishermen in my previous post here
here
14th September 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. We're not used to see people fishing from sandy beaches here, probably it's not even allowed.
September 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great shot. I can imagine that fine sand being blown around them.
September 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 14th, 2023
Wylie
ace
They are well rugged up, but I don't think the fish like those conditions either! Nice shot of the three of them.
September 14th, 2023
