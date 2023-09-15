Sign up
Previous
Photo 2444
Hunkered down
as there was an ice cold wind.
Such a temperature change we have gone from 26 degrees to a stormy cold 10.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Love the colours and the lines. Favourite
We have done the opposite: we have gone from early spring temperatures of between 10 and 15 deg to early summer temperatures of 25 deg plus. We have changed from jackets to T-shirts overnight! Very hot summer predicted here and I think we are seeing the start of it!
September 15th, 2023
Christine Louise
Lovely colours, the birds do look like they're feeling the change
September 15th, 2023
We have done the opposite: we have gone from early spring temperatures of between 10 and 15 deg to early summer temperatures of 25 deg plus. We have changed from jackets to T-shirts overnight! Very hot summer predicted here and I think we are seeing the start of it!