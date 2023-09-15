Previous
Hunkered down by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2444

Hunkered down

as there was an ice cold wind.

Such a temperature change we have gone from 26 degrees to a stormy cold 10.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
669% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 15th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Love the colours and the lines. Favourite

We have done the opposite: we have gone from early spring temperatures of between 10 and 15 deg to early summer temperatures of 25 deg plus. We have changed from jackets to T-shirts overnight! Very hot summer predicted here and I think we are seeing the start of it!
September 15th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Lovely colours, the birds do look like they're feeling the change
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise