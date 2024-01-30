Previous
Men at work by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2581

Men at work

As it was a private property, I could not get any closer to watch the thatchers.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Great framing!
January 30th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and great composition.
January 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great capture of these men hard at work.
January 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Lovely image full of colour and detail Diana, you still see thatched buildings in the UK :)
January 30th, 2024  
John ace
Excellent composition!
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise