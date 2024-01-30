Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2581
Men at work
As it was a private property, I could not get any closer to watch the thatchers.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8621
photos
309
followers
157
following
707% complete
View this month »
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
Latest from all albums
2571
2572
2574
892
2580
2581
2573
2575
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thatchers-ssw
Casablanca
ace
Great framing!
January 30th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and great composition.
January 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
January 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great capture of these men hard at work.
January 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely image full of colour and detail Diana, you still see thatched buildings in the UK :)
January 30th, 2024
John
ace
Excellent composition!
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close