Previous
Photo 2591
We're off on our game drive
in the afternoon. As you can see, everything is fenced in with a pretty high electric fence. It is to keep the animals in and of course the perpetrators out.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8660
photos
308
followers
158
following
709% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
inverdoorn
Walks @ 7
ace
Rugged and peaceful
February 9th, 2024
Beth
ace
Simple but striking, great capture and composition.
February 9th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how big is the property?
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
@joysabin
@eahopp
Thanks so much :-)
@koalagardens
10,000 acres (24,800 hectares) Katrina :-)
February 9th, 2024
Cordiander
I like this wideness.
February 9th, 2024
