We're off on our game drive by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2591

We're off on our game drive

in the afternoon. As you can see, everything is fenced in with a pretty high electric fence. It is to keep the animals in and of course the perpetrators out.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Diana

Walks @ 7 ace
Rugged and peaceful
February 9th, 2024  
Beth ace
Simple but striking, great capture and composition.
February 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how big is the property?
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
@joysabin @eahopp Thanks so much :-)

@koalagardens 10,000 acres (24,800 hectares) Katrina :-)
February 9th, 2024  
Cordiander
I like this wideness.
February 9th, 2024  
