Previous
Photo 2592
On our way to see the lions
who were behind the electrical fence, the gates are on the right. They and the cheetah were the only animals that were not allowed to roam freely for obvious reasons.
Inverdoon first had to stock up on buck before they could let the cheetah roam free.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8664
photos
308
followers
158
following
inverdoorn
