Previous
Photo 2614
Old carriages
also standing in the parking lot in front of the station.
I cannot imagine what it was like travelling in these on those dusty and bumpy roads.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
matjiesfontein
Lesley
ace
Gosh yes, so rickety. Lovely to see them restored and on display though.
March 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 3rd, 2024
Wylie
ace
better in than out I suspect!
March 3rd, 2024
Peter
ace
What a wonderful find and capture Dianne suspect you got plenty of fresh air and bugs:)
March 3rd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Whatever the ride they are very attractive. Beautiful shot.
March 3rd, 2024
Brian
ace
What a find. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 3rd, 2024
