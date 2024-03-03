Previous
Old carriages by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2614

Old carriages

also standing in the parking lot in front of the station.

I cannot imagine what it was like travelling in these on those dusty and bumpy roads.
Diana

Lesley ace
Gosh yes, so rickety. Lovely to see them restored and on display though.
March 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 3rd, 2024  
Wylie ace
better in than out I suspect!
March 3rd, 2024  
Peter ace
What a wonderful find and capture Dianne suspect you got plenty of fresh air and bugs:)
March 3rd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Whatever the ride they are very attractive. Beautiful shot.
March 3rd, 2024  
Brian ace
What a find. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 3rd, 2024  
