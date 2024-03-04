Previous
Across the road from the station

is the famous Lord Milner Hotel, a real blast from the past. Built in 1899 by Scotsman James Douglas Logan.

It has such a long and interesting history, that I have included 2 links.

https://inafricaandbeyond.com/matjiesfontein/

https://www.matjiesfontein.com/pages/history/#:~:text=James%20Logan%20built%20the%20double,of%20The%20South%20African%20War.
Diana

