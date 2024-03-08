Sign up
Previous
Photo 2619
The gas station
It must have been great to be an attendant there in those days. I can imagine when the first automobile arrived there.
You're going well if you're going Shell
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
3
1
Tags
matjiesfontein
Susan Wakely
ace
I remember when there were attendants and they wore white coats. Memories of yesteryears.
March 8th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Wow, that’s fancy.
March 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I remember when there were attendants and changing stations to find an attendant. It was such a delight when they later added covers over the pump area.
March 8th, 2024
