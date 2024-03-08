Previous
The gas station by ludwigsdiana
The gas station

It must have been great to be an attendant there in those days. I can imagine when the first automobile arrived there.

You're going well if you're going Shell
Diana

Susan Wakely ace
I remember when there were attendants and they wore white coats. Memories of yesteryears.
March 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Wow, that’s fancy.
March 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I remember when there were attendants and changing stations to find an attendant. It was such a delight when they later added covers over the pump area.
March 8th, 2024  
