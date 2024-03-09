Sign up
Photo 2620
A small hotel
by all standards. I would have liked to gather more info but Harry gave us one hour to run through the town and take our pictures.
It was almost 40 degrees C and Katja and I were exhausted afterwards. We joined him in the bar for something cold to drink.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
matjiesfontein
