Previous
Photo 2621
Happy Sunday everyone
I just loved this beautiful little church and its colour.
We took a quick peek inside, it was built in 1895 and is stunning!
It looks a bit lopsided, but the road was going downhill ;-)
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
8
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8781
photos
304
followers
140
following
718% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
matjiesfontein
Brigette
ace
Wow! How gorgeous
March 10th, 2024
Liz Gooster
So pretty!
March 10th, 2024
Annie D
ace
oh my it's do lovely
March 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful church. Lovely bold colour
March 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
It looks great.
March 10th, 2024
Lesley
ace
What a happy, joyful church.
March 10th, 2024
narayani
ace
It’s gorgeous!
March 10th, 2024
