Previous
Happy Sunday everyone by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2621

Happy Sunday everyone

I just loved this beautiful little church and its colour.
We took a quick peek inside, it was built in 1895 and is stunning!

It looks a bit lopsided, but the road was going downhill ;-)
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
718% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Wow! How gorgeous
March 10th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
So pretty!
March 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
oh my it's do lovely
March 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful church. Lovely bold colour
March 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It looks great.
March 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
What a happy, joyful church.
March 10th, 2024  
narayani ace
It’s gorgeous!
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise