Previous
The local fire engine by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2622

The local fire engine

standing next to the museum. I cannot imagine it to still be in use though.

I hope this month is not too boring for you, I promised Katjat to make an album for her :-)
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
718% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a cute fire engine
March 11th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
He couldn't go any further backwards! The colour is fire engine red - instantly recognised!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise