Previous
Photo 2622
The local fire engine
standing next to the museum. I cannot imagine it to still be in use though.
I hope this month is not too boring for you, I promised Katjat to make an album for her :-)
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
matjiesfontein.
Kathy A
Such a cute fire engine
March 11th, 2024
Maggiemae
He couldn't go any further backwards! The colour is fire engine red - instantly recognised!
March 11th, 2024
