Photo 2633
We found it
the location of the pool, behind this wall.
Posting at 6am as I will be out all day. Sorry will not be able to comment this morning, will catch up later.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
matjiesfontein
Rob Z
ace
The relaxing umbrella and pool lounger give it away - otherwise so well hidden. Does it need to be fenced?
March 22nd, 2024
