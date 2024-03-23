Sign up
Photo 2634
Finally found it
and it looked so enticing with temps of 40 degrees C!
Unfortunately we had to keep on moving as Harry only gave us one hour ;-)
Behind the walls was a dusty road and bushland, it looked quite out of place there.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
matjiesfontein
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024
