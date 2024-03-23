Previous
Finally found it by ludwigsdiana
Finally found it

and it looked so enticing with temps of 40 degrees C!

Unfortunately we had to keep on moving as Harry only gave us one hour ;-)

Behind the walls was a dusty road and bushland, it looked quite out of place there.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Diana

March 23rd, 2024  
